Brands Report 2024: Tequila

­The most notable element of this year’s tequila list lies in what is missing, rather than what is present, as Casamigos disappears.

If ever a spirit was having a moment, it was tequila in 2022. The category’s regulatory body reported that more than 650 million litres were produced that year, 120 million more litres than the previous biggest-ever year, 2021. And 2023 wasn’t a dry year for the category – the 577 million litres produced are the second highest in history, but being back under the 600 million litre mark indicates that peak tequila mania may be in the rear view.

For a category that’s changing so rapidly, our list has seemingly found some stability. ­The top five remains unchanged from last year and only two brands, Bacardi-owned Cazadores and Campari’s Espolòn, missed out on that list.

Don Julio again claims the top spot through its regularity as a house pour. It was the bestselling brand in 17% of our bars and a top-three in 44%. If there is to be a challenge to the pole position, it may be more likely to come from third-placed Olmeca Altos than Patrón.­ The Pernod Ricard-owned brand as the house pour in 15% of bars, but lacks strength in depth – it was only a second or third bestselling tequila in 9%.

The opposite is true of Patrón, top seller in just 5% of bars but in the top three of 37%, indicating that, while it may be too pricey to mix with as standard, it’s a common brand request from customers.

One of the list’s biggest stories this year is of a notable absence. Diageo’s Casamigos has dropped off both the bestselling and top trending lists, indicating that the Hollywood veneer that has been a defining feature of the category’s zeitgeist may have worn off among the industry’s most influential tastemakers.

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

