Patrón tequila has announced it is bringing back Patrón XO Cafe to the US having discontinued the product three years ago.

With limited quantities, the relaunch of Patrón XO Cafe will focus on distribution within the US and is “not expected to be released elsewhere in the foreseeable future”, the brand said.

Bacardi discontinued the expression in late 2021 to focus on Patrón's core products, however due to demand in its absence, the company has done a U-turn on the decision.

XO Cafe will retail for US$42.99 and be bottled at 35% abv, combining a mix of Patrón Tequila and Arabica coffee.