Röda Huset bartender Karl Jacob Anders Ekman reportedly fell to his death in the early hours of Wednesday 15 May in the Trastevere neighbourhood of Rome.

The 29-year-old had attended Roma Bar Show and in a report by Roma Today, CCTV showed a lonesome Ekman lose balance and fall 15 metres to his death. Autopsy results from the incident are yet to be released.

Röda Huset is ranked 31 in The World’s 50 Best Bars.