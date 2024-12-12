India Bartender Week to launch in 2025

Developed after a conversation with Hanna Lee and Michael Anstendig of New York Bartender Week, the initiative has been brought to fruition by industry veterans Vikram Achanta, Minakshi Singh, and Yangdup Lama.

Singh said: "Our mission is to foster a space where bar professionals can grow, innovate, and connect with global peers - ultimately setting new standards for bartending in India. We hope that it empowers our bartenders and gives them the support they need to shine both nationally and in international waters."

Set to take place on 20-27 February 2025, in Gurgaon, IBW will feature ‘Beverage Week’ (21-25 February) and India Bar Summit (26-27 February).

The former will see twenty of India’s top bars participate in a week-long event, showcasing bespoke drinks made with local ingredients and the latter is a two-day gathering of industry leaders, bartenders, hoteliers and influencers.

Achanta added: "We’re bringing together an array of industry leaders, brands, and experts to share knowledge, inspire creativity, and elevate the customer experience. This event will help change perceptions about bartending in India, positioning it as a respected career path with immense potential for global recognition."