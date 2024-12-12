IBW co-founders Minakshi Singh, Vikram Achanta and Yangdup Lama

India Bartender Week to launch in 2025

12 December, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

India’s first dedicated bartending platform, India Bartender Week (IBW), will launch in February next year. 

Developed after a conversation with Hanna Lee and Michael Anstendig of New York Bartender Week, the initiative has been brought to fruition by industry veterans Vikram Achanta, Minakshi Singh, and Yangdup Lama. 

Singh said: "Our mission is to foster a space where bar professionals can grow, innovate, and connect with global peers - ultimately setting new standards for bartending in India. We hope that it empowers our bartenders and gives them the support they need to shine both nationally and in international waters." 

Set to take place on 20-27 February 2025, in Gurgaon, IBW will feature ‘Beverage Week’ (21-25 February) and India Bar Summit (26-27 February).

The former will see twenty of India’s top bars participate in a week-long event, showcasing bespoke drinks made with local ingredients and the latter is a two-day gathering of industry leaders, bartenders, hoteliers and influencers.

Achanta added: "We’re bringing together an array of industry leaders, brands, and experts to share knowledge, inspire creativity, and elevate the customer experience. This event will help change perceptions about bartending in India, positioning it as a respected career path with immense potential for global recognition." 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, first, launch, week, india, february, bartender, platform, bartender week, india’s, ibw, india bartender, bartending platform, platform india, week ibw, india bartender week, first dedicated bartending, bartending platform india, bartender week ibw, platform india bartender




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson on the future of non-alc spirits

In his inaugural column for Drinks International, Branson takes a wider look at the overall non-alcoholic spirits sector to identify which brands will thrive and which won’t survive.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter