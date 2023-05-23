Première Cuvée Rosé

Hambledon vineyard releases Première Cuvée Rosé

23 May, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

This year, eight years after launching its Première Cuvée, Hambledon are releasing the first ever rosé version of this wine, its Première Cuvée Rosé. 

The rosé sparkling wine is produced exclusively from Hambledon’s own estate on the chalk slopes of Windmill Down.

Ian Kellett, owner and managing director of Hambledon, said: “This a major step for us as we keep building the most iconic collection of world-class English sparkling wines.” 

This first version of the Première Cuvée Rosé is a blend based on the 2016 harvest, with some reserve wine from Solera tanks and barrels. The wine is crafted in the traditional saignée method, a longer lees ageing, the wine was bottled in 2017 and disgorged in 2022.

The blend is 87.5% saignée Pinot Meunier, 5.2% Red Pinot Noir and 7.3% Chardonnay and is available from UK Fine Wine Merchants in June at an rsp of £75.00.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, first, wine, cuvée, eight years, rosé, version, launching, première, hambledon, releasing, première cuvée, cuvée rosé, cuvée hambledon, rosé version, première cuvée rosé, vineyard releases première, releases première cuvée, première cuvée hambledon, year eight years




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter