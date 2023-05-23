Hambledon vineyard releases Première Cuvée Rosé

This year, eight years after launching its Première Cuvée, Hambledon are releasing the first ever rosé version of this wine, its Première Cuvée Rosé.

The rosé sparkling wine is produced exclusively from Hambledon’s own estate on the chalk slopes of Windmill Down.

Ian Kellett, owner and managing director of Hambledon, said: “This a major step for us as we keep building the most iconic collection of world-class English sparkling wines.”

This first version of the Première Cuvée Rosé is a blend based on the 2016 harvest, with some reserve wine from Solera tanks and barrels. The wine is crafted in the traditional saignée method, a longer lees ageing, the wine was bottled in 2017 and disgorged in 2022.

The blend is 87.5% saignée Pinot Meunier, 5.2% Red Pinot Noir and 7.3% Chardonnay and is available from UK Fine Wine Merchants in June at an rsp of £75.00.