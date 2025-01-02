Familia Torres declares 7% sales increase for 2024

Familia Torres has declared an expected sales increase of 7% for its wine and brandy business for 2024 on the previous year.

This growth in volume is attributed to wines and spirits made in both Spain and Chile and the countries with the biggest growth are Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, US, China, Lithuania and Cuba.

Among the best performing brands are Celeste, Torres 10 and its Chilean wines. As for sales of wines and spirits made in Spain, exports have grown by 6% in volume while domestic growth is 10%.

Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres, said: "Despite the constant challenges facing the global wine sector, we are satisfied with the company’s good performance this year, thanks to the efforts of our more than 1,000 employees.”

Familia Torres was declared The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand in 2024 and last year it launched its range of Lost Vines wines aimed at a younger audience, as well as the Scotch whisky Liathmor.

According to the brand, its Natureo range of dealcoholised wines is predicted to grow in value by 20% throughout 2025 and the company will invest €6m for the construction of a new non-alcoholic wine cellar at its facilities in Pacs del Penedès.