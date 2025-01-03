Brands Report 2025 launches

The Drinks International Brands Report 2025 has launched providing the industry an insight into the brand buying habits of the world’s most influential bars.

Now in its 15th year, the Report surveys 100 of the world’s best bars that have been nominated, won, or ranked in international and regional awards and lists.

Drinks International polls bar operators, owners, managers and head bartenders about their buying habits for more than 20 categories of spirits, wine, mixers and beer, collecting information about what sells the most and what brands are trending.

The list isn’t a summary of the world’s best selling drinks brands but instead a snapshot of the brands that matter in the world’s most celebrated venues.

“The Brands Report remains one of the most important pieces of primary research conducted annually by Drinks International,” said Shay Waterworth, editor of the Brands Report.

“We successfully uncover trends at the very top of the global bar industry and construct the narratives behind them to create a report cherished by the trade.”

Read the Drinks International Brands Report 2025 here.