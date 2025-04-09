Asia’s 50 Best Bars heads to Macau for 2025

09 April, 2025
By Oli Dodd

For its tenth edition, Asia’s 50 Best Bars has announced that, for the first time, the ceremony will be held in Macau on 15 July 2025.

The live awards ceremony, which will welcome the region’s leading cocktail and spirits talent, will be held at Macau’s Wynn Palace.

The news follows last month’s announcement that The World’s 50 Best would be heading to Hong Kong, the location of the last two editions of the Asia’s 50 Best live ceremony.

“We are excited to host this year’s live awards ceremony in Macau,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

“From sips inspired by the city’s local culture and heritage to surprising avant-garde creations, the best of Macau’s bar scene combines both flavour and storytelling led by innovative bartending talent.”

Ahead of the ceremony in July, a number of special accolades will be announced including the 51-100 longlist, the Art of Hospitality Award and Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

Last year, Bar Leone, the Italian aperitivo bar in Hong Kong led by Lorenzo Antinori made history by crowned the Best Bar in Asia within a year of opening its doors.

