Scarfes Bar

Scarfes Bar hosts Oslo’s Himkok

30 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London will partner with cocktail bar Himkok for a takeover experience on Wednesday 6 September from 7-10pm.

Scarfes will collaborate with the Oslo-based bar, currently ranked number 43 on The World’s 50 Best Bars, as Himkok is hosted in London for the first time this year, after welcoming Scarfes in June as part of its 10-Year Anniversary World Tour. 

As part of Himkok’s mission to showcase Norwegian flavours, the team will be bringing over in-house distilled spirits and using local ingredients to celebrate sustainability and innovation. 

Guests can expect an exclusive drinks offering served by the Himkok and Scarfes Bar teams, sponsored by Sazerac and Buffalo Trace.

