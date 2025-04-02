ItalSpirits departs from Roma Bar Show

02 April, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

ItalSpirits, the independent Italian spirits company founded by Giuseppe Gallo, has announced that it will not take part in the organisation of the upcoming 2025 edition of Roma Bar Show.

ItalSpirits has been a founding supporter and a core partner of the show since its inception in 2019, playing a central role in its early development and international reach. 

Now as the project enters a new phase, ItalSpirits has made the decision to step back from its involvement in the next edition due to diverging views on the event’s direction and priorities. 

“Due to differences in vision regarding the future direction of the project, we have taken the decision to step away from the 2025 edition. ItalSpirits and its team members will not play an active role in the organisation of the event. Over the coming months, we will be reviewing our position as partners,” said Gallo.

ItaSpirits expressed its thanks to "the Italian spirits community, collaborators and hospitality professionals who have been part of this journey over the past five years. The company remains proud of what has been achieved and looks ahead to exploring new and meaningful opportunities to support the drinks industry, both in Italy and globally”.

