Bar Convent Brooklyn announces dates for 2023

14 September, 2022
By Oli Dodd

America’s largest spirits trade show, Bar Convent Brooklyn has announced its return to an expanded space at Brooklyn’s Industry City on Tuesday 13 June and Wednesday 14 June 2023 for what promises to be its largest show yet.

The 2022 show broke records by introducing 163 exhibitors to nearly 4,000 attendees from 55 different countries across the globe.

"We are overjoyed to be heading back to Industry City next year,” said Jackie Williams, event director for Bar Convent Brooklyn.

“2022 was a huge success, with visitor numbers surpassing pre-pandemic, so we can’t wait to return to an even bigger space, with a fresh line-up of new exhibitors… it’s set to be the biggest Bar Convent Brooklyn yet.”

Founder of Speed Rack and winner of the Bartender’s Bartender award at the 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars, Lynette Marrero has confirmed their return as head of education, overseeing a line-up of educational seminars.

Official registration for industry attendees and exhibitors is set to open in the coming months.

