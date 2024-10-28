The Ada Coleman Project partners with Athens Bar Show

28 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

The Ada Coleman Project has partnered with Athens Bar Show to bring a series of events led by 11 women from the global drinks industry.

The project is an initiative to provide a dedicated digital space for women and non-binary people in the hospitality and drinks industry, as the collaboration begins with a guest shift on 4 November, followed by seminars throughout the day on 5 November. 

The Ada Coleman Project co-founder, Kaitlin Wilkes, said: "It's so important to showcase the diverse opportunities available within the hospitality industry. Through The Ada Coleman Project, we aim to inspire women and non-binary people to explore a career path that stems from the strong foundations of being a great bartender and help them see that the sky's the limit when it comes to professional growth."

