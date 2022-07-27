Tales of the Cocktail Foundation partners with Singapore Tourism Board

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and Singapore Tourism Board

27 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF), organizer of drinks industry conference, Tales of the Cocktail, where new ideas, products, and techniques are exchanged, has announced its partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The Singapore x Tales collaboration marks TOTCF’s first physical footprint in Asia to continue its mission of educating and supporting the drinks industry, with the partnership raising awareness of the bars and talents in Singapore for the global bar community and consumers.

Eileen Wayner, CEO of TOTCF, said: “When the opportunity came up, we jumped at the chance to collaborate on programming that would celebrate and showcase the excellence of the Singapore bar community. We have much to learn from Singapore’s acclaimed bars and creative bartenders.”

The partnership was announced at the twentieth anniversary of the Foundation’s flagship event and will continue to roll out through a campaign including Singapore bartending talents, pop-ups in New York City and Singapore, and will culminate in a multi-day residency at Tales of the Cocktail 2023.

Serene Tan, director of retail and dining for STB, said: “Through our partnership with TOTCF, we hope to raise awareness of the breadth and depth of our drinks culture. This will be done through content and reimagined experiences, while profiling Singapore as a cocktail destination.” 

The partnership began this week at Tales of the Cocktail, with guest shifts by Singapore bars Jigger & Pony and Nutmeg & Clove.

