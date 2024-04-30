Suntory

Beam Suntory rebrands to Suntory Global Spirits

30 April, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Beam Suntory has announced that it is rebranding to become Suntory Global Spirits, as the company marks 10 years of growth since Suntory Holdings acquired Beam Inc in 2014.

The rebrand includes the launch of a new website and visual identity, expected to help the company drive value as one global team and focus on priorities including American whiskey, Japanese spirits, Scotch, tequila and RTDs.

Tak Niinami, president & CEO of Suntory Holdings and executive chairman of the board of directors at Suntory Global Spirits, said: “Since the acquisition of Beam Inc in 2014, the company has gone through a transformation to become an even stronger organisation.”

“Suntory Global Spirits demonstrates our global leadership and premium position in the market, while enabling us to build upon the strong and positive brand recognition that Suntory has worldwide,” added Greg Hughes, president & CEO of Suntory Global Spirits.

