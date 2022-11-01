East London Liquor Co joins Mangrove Global portfolio

With its distillery in Bow Wharf, East London Liquor’s growth, with its own distribution, has led to the company taking its next steps to accelerate its national footprint.

Nick Gillett, managing director of Mangrove Global, said: “East London Liquor company has achieved great success with its no-nonsense approach to producing great liquids with real personality and identity. Fiercely independent and with an innate understanding of the discerning On Trade it is no surprise to see the success they have already achieved.

“I am delighted to work with Alex and the team and drive their products further and wider and across all distribution channels. I believe the brand has huge potential and with their clear identity and competitive positioning, focus on sustainable practices and great people their alignment with Mangrove is a natural fit,” Gillett added.

Founded in 2014 by East London bartender, Alex Wolpert, East London Liquor Company’s range is currently available across London, the UK, and in 15 countries across the globe. The partnership with Mangrove Global will build upon this success, increasing the reach in both on and off trade in the UK.

Alex Wolpert, founder of East London Liquor Company, said: “We’re looking forward to working with such a respected and knowledgeable team to take East London to the next level. Our mix of affordably priced vodka, rum and gin, with the backbone of our English whisky slots seamlessly into their portfolio of spirits.”

Mangrove Global has been an enabler of sustainable practice across its portfolio and within the wider spirits industry, as East London Liquor Company pushes for sustainability with its ‘Project Refill’, an effort to minimise waste and bottle usage in the alcohol industry.

A project that began this year, both on and off trade customers are able to purchase the distillery’s spirits in 10L HDPE jerry format, an option that’s more environmentally friendly than the glass equivalent, with on-trade accounts being able to order the spirits in kerb-side recyclable formats, with existing bottles refilled for the back bar and speed rail.