Monica Berg tops Bar World 100 2023

Monica Berg has been named the most influential person in the bar industry, according to Bar World 100 2023 in association with Perrier .

It’s the fourth year running that Berg – the co-owner of Tayēr + Elementary in London – has been voted by Drinks International’s global panel of industry commentators as the bar world's most influential.

In second place this year is Indie Bartender Danil Nevsky, while in third is ‘farm-tender’ Jean Trinh of Alquímico in Colombia, who rises from 19th last year.

Another South American took fourth spot: bar world entrepreneur Tato Giovannoni, most famously the owner of Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires, while completing the top five was Vijay Mudaliar, the green-fingered owner of Native and Analogue in Singapore.

Bar World 100, the digital magazine of which is available to read here, is voted for by more than 100 worldwide industry commentators – drinks media, consultants, bar operators, brand representatives and event organisers – based in more than 60 cities around the world.

Hamish Smith, editor of Bar World 100, said: “Across our list of the most influential figures in the bar world are tales of innovation, of growth, of mentorship, of good deeds.

“Their work – be it as a bar owner, bartender, brand ambassador, event organiser, historian or journalist – is inspiring to others, their influence extending beyond their own market, but across boarders too.”

The list sees 26 changes to last year, of which only 20 are new to Bar World 100, with six having featured in previous editions.

Europe (36%) is home to the most members in the list, though is down 7% on last year. While North America has the second largest share, up to 29% this year. Meanwhile 20% of members hail from Asia. South America contributed 7% of the list, while Australasia has 6% and Africa has 2%.

Narrowing the lens to countries, the US contributes the most names to the list (25%) with the UK being home to 19%. The third most likely place for a member of Bar World 100 is a tie between Spain, Japan and Australia, providing six apiece.

Forty six cities are represented in the list this year, with the bar scene bearing the most influence being London (14% of members), ahead of New York (11%).



For more analysis of this year’s list read Hamish Smith’s piece here. For more on the methodology click here.