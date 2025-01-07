Brands Report 2025: Bartenders’ Choice

There’s been quite a shake-up in this list as agave spirits and gin have ousted six of last year’s residents.

For this section, our bars were asked to name one brand which puts a twinkle in their eye, a brand they like working with above all others, across any category. Over the past 16 years the same names have come up time and again, highlighting the bond some brands have with the bartending elite. Tanqueray has now taken top spot in exactly half the editions of Bartenders’ Choice and on page 10 Patricia Borges, Diageo’s global managing director for gin and rum, discusses how its advocacy programmes have built this relationship over the years.

While it’s impressive to see the Diageo brand reclaim the top spot, it’s not so surprising. ­The biggest upset in this year’s list is the outstanding performance of Sipsmith in second. ­The popularity of co-founder and master distiller Jared Brown goes a long way in the tightly knit bar community, but under the ownership of Suntory Global Spirits the brand is firmly international.

Last year’s winner Michter’s remains on the podium, which is another outstanding achievement for a brand resurrected in the mid-1990s. The Kentucky-based bourbon producer is also atop ­The World’s Most Admired Whiskies and its reputation continues to thrive among the world’s best bars and their ’tenders.

Bartenders’ Choice is generally a very consistent ranking with just one or two promotions or relegations each year. However, in 2025 just four brands have retained their place in the top 10, with vodka and rum brands being replaced with agave and gin.

In fact, aside from Campari, which is the immovable object given the strength of the Negroni, the other nine brands are all agave, whiskies and gin, highlighting the categories which bartenders are enjoying right now.

How we did it

To collect the data we curate a 100-strong sample of bars from an even geographical split which have featured in recent editions of The Word’s 50 Best Bars (1-100) and Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards, plus regional awards such as North America and Asia’s 50 Best Bars and national awards such as the Class Bar Awards. To ensure the best global coverage, about 5% of the 100 were ‘editor’s picks’ – highly rated bars in regions less represented to assure a truly global data pool reflective of the current bar industry.

Of course, the panel rotates each year to not only ensure a fair and accurate set of results, but represent the current geography of the industry’s best bars year on year.

As part of the survey, we ask each bar owner or head bartender to revise their sales spreadsheets and rank the three bestselling products in each spirit, beer, wine and mixer category. A bestselling brand, even in the best bars in the world, earns its place on more than taste, so we also wanted to know the brands that are not necessarily doing huge volumes but are on trend. This is where the trending lists come in. Within these tables are the brands customers are increasingly asking for, perhaps because of word of mouth or even on bartenders’ recommendations. Often the brands that figure highly in the trending list move on to the bestselling list the following year, as curiosity and excitement transition to weight of sales.

