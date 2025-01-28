guinness ghana castel

Diageo sells majority shares in Guinness Ghana

28 January, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Diageo has sold an 80.4% shareholding in Guinness Ghana Breweries to Castel Group in Africa for $81m.

Diageo will retain ownership of the Guinness brand, and other Diageo brands currently produced by Guinness Ghana, which will be licensed to Guinness Ghana under a new long-term license and royalty agreement.

All Diageo brands currently produced by Guinness Ghana (Guinness, Malta, Orijin, Smirnoff Ice and Alvaro, and mainstream spririts) will continue to be produced under new license and royalty agreements.

Dayalan Nayager, president Diageo Africa and CCO, said: “Guinness Ghana is performing strongly powered by a fantastic team of people. Through this transaction, I look forward to the Guinness brand continuing to thrive and delivering further growth.”

According to a statement by Diageo, it will continue to drive the brand and its marketing strategy in partnership with Castel Group, which is already a partner to Diageo in 11 other markets in Africa. 

This announcement follows the sale in September 2024 of Diageo’s shareholding in Guinness Nigeria to Tolaram to accelerate the growth of Guinness in Nigeria. 

Completion of the transaction is expected this calendar year subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals.

