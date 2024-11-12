Diageo unites luxury brands in new division

Diageo has introduced a new global division to combine ‘luxury assets’ into one portfolio including brands such as Brora and Port Ellen.

The new division will be responsible for chartering luxury strategy and accelerating the growth of brands that retail at USD$100 and above, in partnership with its respective brand stewards globally.

Led by Julie Bramham, former global brand director of Johnnie Walker, existing colleagues within marketing, sales and commercial teams have been aligned under new strategy and leadership, as the Diageo Luxury Group aims to become “the number one luxury spirits company in the world”, the company said.

The Diageo Luxury Group will encompass Diageo’s 15 brand homes and distillery visitor experience, including Johnnie Walker Princes Street and wine business Justerini & Brooks.

It will also focus on key influential cities around the world, global travel and Great Britain's market.