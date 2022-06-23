4th Bar World 100 set to launch

The 2022 edition of Drinks International’s Bar World 100, in association with Perrier, is set to be released on Monday 27 June at 3pm GMT.

Now in its fourth year, Bar World 100, in association with Perrier, is an independent list which ranks the bar industry’s most influential figures.

The list is voted for by more than 100 worldwide industry commentators – drinks media, consultants, bar operators, brand representatives and event organisers – based in more than 60 cities around the world.

The inaugural edition saw Ryan Chetiyawardana take the top spot but for the subsequent two years Monica Berg of Tayer + Elementary in London has topped the ranking.

The new list will be announced at 3pm GMT via the Drinks International website and social media channels.

More on how the list is compiled and the process of creating the ranking is available in last year’s magazine here.