london cocktail week

London Cocktail Week adds new Covent Garden hub

26 August, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Wristbands are now available for London Cocktail Week 2021 which will once again be extended for the entire month of October.

LCW has also partnered with Covent Garden to launch The Essence House, a two-floor drinks experience in Carriage Hall on Covent Garden’s Floral Street created by The London Essence Co.

The Covent Garden hub will incorporate immersive, multi-sensory experiences alongside London Cocktail Week’s main bar and the partnership was born with the main aim to encourage people to re-discover the West End.

As ever, LCW will host a series of masterclasses, pop-ups, bar takeovers, cocktail dinners and parties throughout the month at some of London’s most reputable bars.

Meanwhile the ‘London Cocktail Week At Home’ delivery service in partnership with The Drinks Drop will be on offer to provide the entire UK with some of the signature cocktails from the festival.

Wristbands cost £15 and are available via londoncocktailweek.com - they will be available to collect from any of the participating bars once the festival begins.

Participating bars include; Tāyer+Elementary, Blue Bar at The Berkeley, Artesian at The Langham, Lyaness, Sketch and Three Sheets alongside new openings such as Bar La Rampa, Sucre and Abajo, Park Row and Hacha Brixton.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: UK, bar, cocktail, drinks, bars, london, available, week, festival, lcw, london cocktail, cocktail week, london cocktail week, garden, covent, covent garden, participating bars, garden hub, covent garden hub, via londoncocktailweek com, wristbands cost £15, available via londoncocktailweek




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

STRANGER THOUGHTS: A place for members

The recent launch of Martinez members’ cocktail bar on Soho’s Greek Street struck a chord with me.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter