London Cocktail Week adds new Covent Garden hub

Wristbands are now available for London Cocktail Week 2021 which will once again be extended for the entire month of October.

LCW has also partnered with Covent Garden to launch The Essence House, a two-floor drinks experience in Carriage Hall on Covent Garden’s Floral Street created by The London Essence Co.

The Covent Garden hub will incorporate immersive, multi-sensory experiences alongside London Cocktail Week’s main bar and the partnership was born with the main aim to encourage people to re-discover the West End.

As ever, LCW will host a series of masterclasses, pop-ups, bar takeovers, cocktail dinners and parties throughout the month at some of London’s most reputable bars.

Meanwhile the ‘London Cocktail Week At Home’ delivery service in partnership with The Drinks Drop will be on offer to provide the entire UK with some of the signature cocktails from the festival.

Wristbands cost £15 and are available via londoncocktailweek.com - they will be available to collect from any of the participating bars once the festival begins.

Participating bars include; Tāyer+Elementary, Blue Bar at The Berkeley, Artesian at The Langham, Lyaness, Sketch and Three Sheets alongside new openings such as Bar La Rampa, Sucre and Abajo, Park Row and Hacha Brixton.