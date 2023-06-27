Bar World 100: How it works

Bar World 100 in association with Perrier is a list of the industry's most influential, but how is the list assembled? Hamish Smith talks us through the methodology.

First, we built the Bar World 100 voting panel, rotating some voters to keep the list fresh, but maintaining the majority, so as also to maintain some consistency. We choose industry professionals whose opinions are thoughtful, worldly, independent and trustworthy. Allied to that, we try to draw voters with a varied set of voices across nationality, geography, gender and culture.

Unlike many bar industry lists, this panel leans towards those looking into, rather than out of, bar operations, with the media, brand representatives, event organisers, educators and consultants making up the majority of the panel, but of course we have a good share of bartenders too.

More than 60 cities are represented in our panel of 100 voters, with the large hub cities of the bar scenes contributing three to four voters, and those smaller, second-tier cities one or two.

Each voter was asked to name who they considered to be the top 10 most influential bar world figures. More specifically:

» Those who have innovated and pushed the industry forward, setting the standard globally and inspiring others around them.

» Those who have addressed injustices in the bar industry, using their influence to effect positive change.

A maximum of three of their 10 votes could be for bar figures in their city of residence and a maximum of five from their country. That means at least half of a panel member’s votes (though potentially 10) would be for international bar figures). There were a couple of red lines too – voters couldn’t vote for themselves, nor could they vote for anyone whose business they share an interest in.

So, there you have it, Bar World 100, a snapshot of opinion on the most influential figures in the bar industry. Find the Bar World 100 list here, and an anlysis of the list here.