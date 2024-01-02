Brands Report 2024 launches

The Drinks International Brands Report 2024 has launched, offering the industry insights into the buying habits of the world’s best bars.

The Report is a survey of a 100-strong sample of the world’s most influential bars which have been nominated or won international awards.

Representatives of these bars come in the form of bar owners, managers and head bartenders and they were asked to describe their buying habits for more than 20 categories of spirits, mixers, wine and beer with data collated to form the bestselling and top trending brands.

Shay Waterworth, editor of the Brands Report, said: “The Brands Report has been around for 15 years now, and it is without doubt one of the most significant pieces of research conducted each year for the bar industry.

“We have a new champion in the Bartenders’ Brands list while there has been similar variation in categories right across the Report. For 2024 we’ve also interviewed both a bar owner and a senior brand operator to get their insights into buying habits and the significance of the Brands Report on a corporate level.

The Best-selling Classic Cocktails list - always the most read article on Drinksint.com – will once again feature in The Cocktail Report in May.