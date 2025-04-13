simone caporale lorenzo antinori montana

Caporale and Antinori

Antinori and Caporale to open new bar Montana in Hong Kong

13 April, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Lorenzo Antinori and Simone Caporale have announced the opening of a new bar in Hong Kong called Montana, Drinks International can exclusively reveal.

The new venue will open in summer 2025 and combine the energy of 1970s Miami with Cuban hospitality, paying homage to the legacy of Cuba’s bartenders’ guild Club de los Cantineros.

Montana will focus on Cuban classics such as the Daiquiri, Mojito and El Presidente and more details will be revealed in an exclusive preview in the June edition of Drinks International.

Antinori is the owner of Bar Leone in Hong Kong, number two in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, while Caporale owns Sips in Barcelona, number three in the same ranking.

