Uncle Nearest Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing dismissed

24 March, 2026
By Oli Dodd

Tennessee court judge Suzanne Bauknight has ruled that Uncle Nearest founder Fawn Weaver didn’t have legitimate authority to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The dismissal arrived days after Uncle Nearest whiskey founder Weaver took to Instagram to announce that the filing was an end to the company’s receivership.

Weaver has since appealed the dismissal.

Uncle Nearest has been under court-appointed receivership since August 2025 amid claims of significant debts. The company is currently under the control of court-appointed receiver, Philip Young.

In July 2025, a Kentucky-based lender, Farm Credit Mid-America, sued the company and its founders, alleging that they had defaulted on more than $100 million in loans.

In February, it was revealed in unsealed federal court documents that Young claimed that Uncle Nearest was insolvent and would likely face foreclosure if the receivership were to be ended.

Weaver has asserted that she and husband Keith, are the centre of a targeted smear campaign, and have filed a lawsuit against Farm Credit Mid-America in the Supreme Court of New York that alleges that the lender “knowingly circulated false accusations about Uncle Nearest… including claims of missing inventory, financial misconduct, negative cash flow and insolvency despite possessing the records that contradicted those claims”.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: court, appointed, mid, receivership, claims, uncle, nearest, uncle nearest, weaver, farm credit, lender, dismissal, mid america, credit mid, court appointed, credit mid america, farm credit mid, targeted smear campaign, unsealed federal court, federal court documents




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky and Laura Grassulini

Are we missing the real point of on-trade advocacy?

Danil Nevsky and Laura Grassulini discuss the reasons why advocacy is so important when it comes to the bar community

Instagram

Facebook