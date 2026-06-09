Gonzalez Byass UK expands portfolio with G.H. Martel

09 June, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

González Byass UK has announced that it is now the UK distributor of G.H. Martel’s Champagne brands, G.H. Martel, Maison Vieille France and Cuvée Victoire, from 1 July 2026.

Melissa Draycott, managing director of GBUK, said: “I have personally known the family for over 20 years and always admired their passion, energy and commitment to their Champagnes, region and customers. G.H. Martel’s values of family, legacy, quality and sustainability are perfectly aligned with our own values at Gonzalez Byass. We look forward to working together to grow the brands together in the UK.”

Jean-Remy Rapeneau, family owner and export director, added: “The time is right to grow our presence in the UK market and we can’t wait to get started with Melissa and her team at Gonzalez Byass UK. We are passionate about producing the very best quality Champagne and giving the best service and to our customers in the UK.’’

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