Damm UK acquires Old Speckled Hen brands from Greene King

19 May, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Damm UK, the British arm of Barcelona-based brewer SA Damm and owner of Estrella Damm, has agreed to acquire the Old Speckled Hen family of beer brands from Greene King.

The family of brands includes Old Speckled Hen, Old Golden Hen, Old Crafty Hen, Old Master Hen and Low Alcohol Old Speckled Hen.

During the transition process the Old Speckled Hen brands will continue to be brewed at Greene King’s Westgate Brewery, with brewing scheduled to move to the Damm Eagle Brewery in Bedford.

Luke White, managing director of Damm UK, said: “We have great respect for the history Greene King has built around Old Speckled Hen over the last 25 years and look forward to working closely together throughout the transition period to ensure continued success for the brand, customers and consumers alike. The brand not only complements the current portfolio range by adding another category to our offering but it also reconnects the Damm Eagle Brewery to its historic British beer and ale production roots.”

Following completion of the purchase, the Old Speckled Hen brands will continue to be available in the off-trade, including major supermarkets across the UK as well as Greene King’s network of pubs.

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