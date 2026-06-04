Botivo joins the Mangrove portfolio

Mangrove Global has taken over UK on-trade distribution with immediate effect.

Nick Gillett, managing director of Mangrove Global, said: “Botivo doesn't have the centuries behind it that some of our portfolio does. But craft is craft whether it's three years old or three hundred. Sam [co-founder] makes it himself, from real ingredients, on a farm you can actually visit. With Botivo you can taste the difference. What I love about the brand is that it has a personality that consumers want to be part of. It's playful, it's flavour-forward and it sits on a menu without apology. That combination is what the on-trade has been looking for. Our job is to make sure a lot more of the right people have the opportunity to drink it.”

Botivo is produced on site using rosemary, thyme, gentian, wormwood, orange and honey, infused through an aged British apple cider vinegar base.

Imme Ermgassen, co-founder of Botivo, added: “We managed to take Botivo this far with a tiny team of two full time sales people, we know that it flies in the on trade because it’s not just delicious, it's super versatile. Joining Mangrove means we can finally get out of London, get in front of more accounts and have the conversations that turn people into advocates. Once someone tastes it properly, they're sold. It's just a question of reach and we could not be more excited to get it out there."

Mangrove is a leading UK premium spirits distributor and part of the Spiribam Group.

Botivo joins Mangrove's growing no and low portfolio alongside Almave, the non-alcoholic blue agave spirit co-founded by Lewis Hamilton and the Giffard Alcohol Free range.