Enotria introduces first Chinese wine to its portfolio

Wine and spirits distributor Enotria has introduced its first Chinese wine to its portfolio, Changyu-Moser XV from winemaker, Lenz M Moser.

Also joining the range from Moser will be his Austrian project, New Chapter, a joint venture with Austrian grower Markus Huber.

Phillip White, chief executive of Enotria, said: “As pioneering producers in both their respective countries, these estates significantly enhance Enotria’s offering to customers by introducing benchmark Chinese wines to our portfolio and expanding our Austrian wine selection. These additions also reinforce our commitment to delivering marketing-leading innovation to our customers across both the on- and off-trade.”

Moser added: “Enotria presents the world of wine in its full richness – championing discovery, new styles, and fresh perspectives from across the globe, this time shining a light on Austria and China.”

Both estates will be exclusively distributed in the UK to the on-trade and independent merchants by Enotria and are also available now to order through Enotria’s website.