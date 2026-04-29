Credit: Mike Rosenthal

Sazerac invests in Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila

29 April, 2026
By Shay Waterworth

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand has received an undisclosed investment from US-based spirits company Sazerac.

The deal announced on Tuesday 29 April gives Sazerac exclusive distribution rights in the US and this news comes a week after the same company offered $15 billion to merge with Pernod Ricard.

“Tequila continues to be a bright spot in spirits, driven by strong consumer interest across a growing range of occasions and price points,” said Sara Saunders, chief marketing officer of Sazerac, in a statement. “818 Tequila stands apart due to its cultural relevance and commercial momentum.”

Jenner launched the 818 in May 2021 and it has been one of the fastest growing tequilas on the market over the subsequent five years.

Sazerac already owns tequila brands Margaritaville, Peligroso and Corazon.

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