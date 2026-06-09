Lucas Bols grows US distribution

Lucas Bols USA has selected Johnson Brothers, Martignetti Companies, Reyes Beverage Group and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits as its new distribution partners throughout the US.

Lucas Bols USA has transitions effective 1 June with Reyes Beverage Group, 1 July with Johnson Brothers and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with Martignetti Companies at the closing of transaction from Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).

These partnerships follow Lucas Bols USA's exit from its previous arrangement with RNDC across 24 US states.

The new distribution network covers key regions:

Johnson Brothers: six new markets including Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Martignetti Companies: Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming, plus an existing relationship in Northern New England (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont).

Reyes Beverage Group: Arizona, Hawaii, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits: four new markets including Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, and Washington, adding to its existing relationship in Arkansas.

Additionally, Lucas Bols will continue its long-term partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group (BBG) in the 11 states of California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as Washington DC.

The portfolio includes brands such as Bols Liqueurs, Galliano, Tequila Partida, Passoã, Pallini, and a growing range of non-alcoholic spirits, led by Fluère.