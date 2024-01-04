The Artisanal Spirits Company acquires Single Cask Nation

Whisky producer, The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC), and owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), has acquired US-based independent bottling brand, Single Cask Nation.

The acquisition is driven by ASC’s goal to expand its portfolio of brands which are aimed at growing a global community of whisky and spirits consumers.

Single Cask Nation co-founder, Jason Johnstone-Yellin, said: “By joining Artisanal Spirits Company we’re coming full-circle in our whisky journey. It was actually The Scotch Malt Whisky Society that first inspired us to start an independent bottling business in the first place. We’ve admired them (and their whiskies) for years, so to be a sister brand to them now is pretty wild.”

Single Cask Nation was founded in 2011 by Johnstone-Yellin and Joshua Hatton and sources, curates and bottles rare single-cask and limited-edition whiskies and other spirits.

CEO of ASC, Andrew Dane, said: “This acquisition aligns with our ambition to expand the portfolio while staying true to our core mission to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers with rare and exceptional bottlings."

Johnstone-Yellin and Hatton will continue to run Single Cask Nation as a distinct business within the ASC group. Whisky industry veteran Steve Hawley has also joined ASC’s team and will work closely with Single Cask Nation to provide strategic and tactical support.