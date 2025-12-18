Tara O’Reilly on the premiumisation of cream liqueur

Industry veteran Johnny Harte launched Five Farms Irish Cream in 2017 in a joint venture with Missouri-based McCormick Distilling Company, which produces its own namesake Irish cream liqueur.

Tara O’Reilly, marketing & product specialist at McCormick Distilling Company, joined Drinks International to discuss both brands

Is McCormick Irish Cream made at the same distillery as Five Farms?

McCormick Irish Cream is produced by McCormick Distilling Company in the US, whereas Five Farms is made in County Cork, Ireland. Five Farms is made entirely in Ireland using cream sourced from five family-owned dairy farms and Irish whiskey from local distillers. The brands operate independently, with distinct production sites, sourcing models and quality standards.

How different are the products?

The two products differ significantly in provenance, production approach and overall positioning. Five Farms Irish Cream positions itself in a more superior category, with a strong emphasis on authenticity, origin and quality. It is made in Ireland using fresh Irish cream and a notably high proportion of Irish whiskey, resulting in a richer flavour profile and a more artisanal character.

By contrast, McCormick Irish Cream does not lean as heavily into provenance or craft credentials. While both products sit within the Irish cream category, Five Farms’ farm-to-table sourcing, Irish production, and elevated taste profile place it in a distinct, more premium space with a different consumer appeal.

Do you see space for growth for premium cream liqueurs? Baileys is priced at about £22 per litre, whereas Five Farms is around £30 per 70cl, which is a significant gap.

The cream liqueur category has strong headroom for growth at the exclusive end of the market. What we’re seeing is a clear shift in consumer behaviour. People are willing to pay more for products that offer authentic provenance, richer flavour experiences and a sense of craft. Five Farms has tapped directly into that movement. Since launching in the UK, Five Farms has experienced remarkable growth, driven by consumers who want something that feels more considered and more connected to where it comes from. While many longstanding cream liqueur brands do an excellent job serving the mainstream, Five Farms isn’t trying to race to the bottom on price or compete on scale. Instead, we’re leaning into our strengths – Irish-made cream from family farms, a generous proportion of Irish whiskey and a genuinely indulgent flavour profile. The result is a product that naturally occupies a different space in the category.

The price difference isn’t about distancing ourselves from others – it simply reflects a distinct approach to sourcing, production and storytelling. Consumers are responding as the cream liqueur category is growing in both volume and value, with shoppers trading up to more exclusive offerings. Five Farms is helping to drive that premiumisation by giving people a reason to treat themselves, especially at key moments of celebration.

There is still plenty of room for growth, and the category benefits from having both established favourites and newer, more artisanal options. They serve different occasions, different palates and different expectations. Five Farms is thriving not by competing with existing players, but by offering something truly original within the space.

Is the UK the primary market for Five Farms?

Five Farms continues to expand its international footprint, with the UK, Ireland and the US standing out as key markets for the brand’s growth. While the UK has become a growing region for Five Farms, it reflects growing consumer demand for premium Irish cream liqueurs. Ireland and the US continue to serve as major and established markets for Five Farms.