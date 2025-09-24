The World's 50 Best Bars 51-100 list drops for 2025

The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has announced its 51-100 list in the build up to the awards ceremony in Hong Kong on October 8.

For the third consecutive year, bars in the US topped the 51-100 list with eight, followed by Mexico with five bars. Europe, excluding the UK, had 15 bars on the list while the highest new entries came from Mexico City's Bar Mauro at No.54, New York’s Schmuck at No.59 and São Paulo's Exímia at No.61.

"From brand new destinations and emerging markets to beloved favourites, the extended ranking shines a light on even more of the world’s finest bars,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

“Today, we raise a glass to those venues that go above and beyond, offer congratulations to the incredible teams whose hard work has earned their bar a spot on this prestigious list and hope it encourages more people to discover their next drinking destination."

The countdown of the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, will also be broadcast live to a global audience on 8 October 2025.