New York Bartender Week announces Bar Star Awards finalists

The awards, which are judged by 13 international drinks journalists from across the US, UK and South Africa, aim to highlight inspiring stories of bartenders and barbacks in NYC.
From more than 100 entries, 13 bartenders and 13 barbacks were selected as finalists. Each entry shared a personal story about their journey into the bar world and the challenges they have overcome.
“These finalists represent the true spirit of New York hospitality,” said Michael Anstendig, co-founder of New York Bartender Week. “It was deeply inspiring to read the personal stories shared by our finalists. Their honesty and generosity, along with their big hearts, remind us why this community is so special.”
The winners will be announced at New York Bartender Week’s Kick-Off Gala on 16 November 2025.
13 Bartender finalists
(alphabetical order)
Aleah Gani
Anton Kinloch
Brian "Jun" Juntarashine
Bruce Shultz
Carlos Soto
Cassedy Veillard
Dustin Nguyen
Edgar Hernandez
John Ware
Jonathan Gonzalez
Leanne Favre
Peter Markelson
Sungrae Choi
13 Barback finalists
(alphabetical order)
Ángel López
Angel Melendez
César Pérez
Daniel Lopez
Jayquane X. Lamar-Vanterpool
Jose Castillo
Joshua Donald Foltz
Lena Biçakçi
Leonardo Bruno
Marcus Cortijo
Fuze Chok-Umnoui
Genaro Ahuatl Zacaula
Teddy Chantarasombat
Now in its second edition, New York Bartender Week has worked with 130 bars and 36 local spirits across the Empire State. Each participating bar has created a New York State-themed cocktail incorporating a local spirit and participation is free.