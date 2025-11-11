New York Bartender Week announces Bar Star Awards finalists

New York Bartender Week, a consumer festival and cocktail tourism initiative, has announced the finalists of its Bar Star Awards.

The awards, which are judged by 13 international drinks journalists from across the US, UK and South Africa, aim to highlight inspiring stories of bartenders and barbacks in NYC.

From more than 100 entries, 13 bartenders and 13 barbacks were selected as finalists. Each entry shared a personal story about their journey into the bar world and the challenges they have overcome.

“These finalists represent the true spirit of New York hospitality,” said Michael Anstendig, co-founder of New York Bartender Week. “It was deeply inspiring to read the personal stories shared by our finalists. Their honesty and generosity, along with their big hearts, remind us why this community is so special.”

The winners will be announced at New York Bartender Week’s Kick-Off Gala on 16 November 2025.

13 Bartender finalists

(alphabetical order)

Aleah Gani

Anton Kinloch

Brian "Jun" Juntarashine

Bruce Shultz

Carlos Soto

Cassedy Veillard

Dustin Nguyen

Edgar Hernandez

John Ware

Jonathan Gonzalez

Leanne Favre

Peter Markelson

Sungrae Choi

13 Barback finalists

(alphabetical order)

Ángel López

Angel Melendez

César Pérez

Daniel Lopez

Jayquane X. Lamar-Vanterpool

Jose Castillo

Joshua Donald Foltz

Lena Biçakçi

Leonardo Bruno

Marcus Cortijo

Fuze Chok-Umnoui

Genaro Ahuatl Zacaula

Teddy Chantarasombat

Now in its second edition, New York Bartender Week has worked with 130 bars and 36 local spirits across the Empire State. Each participating bar has created a New York State-themed cocktail incorporating a local spirit and participation is free.