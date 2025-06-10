Spiritseurope names new director general

Titterington is co-founder and currently director of the Forum for the Future of Agriculture, where he has played a leading role in growing the organisation and expanding its partnership base of value chain companies and NGOs.

In addition to his work in food and agriculture, Titterington is a former chief executive of engineering UK and has held a range of advisory positions including at the EU-US Transatlantic Policy Network.

“His (Titterington) depth of experience, his leadership and vision will be great assets in guiding our sector through both opportunities and challenges from 1 September onward,” said Ian McLernon, president of Spiritseurope.