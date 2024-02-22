the lost explorer tequila

Mezcal brand The Lost Explorer enters tequila

22 February, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Having worked for three decades as head distiller of Diageo’s Don Julio, maestro tequilero Enrique de Colsa has partnered with The Lost Explorer to create its first tequila line.

"In The Lost Explorer, I found people with my values and principles, with my way of doing things, and today it’s become a reality... being together to launch a new tequila with new flavours, new aromas, and a completely new level of excellence,” said De Colsa.

The Lost Explorer’s inaugural line of tequilas works with local farmers to ensure a high calibre of agave plantings and regenerative harvesting practices.

It is produced in small batches at its distillery in the lowland valleys of Amatitán, Jalisco and the distillery will have its own NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana).

"With Enrique at the helm, and the Valley of Tequila as our canvas, each bottle tells a story of craftsmanship, terroir and a dedication to producing a superb tequila made within the rhythm of nature,” added Tanya Clarke, CEO at The Lost Explorer.

The first launch will be a blanco tequila which will be available in the US, Mexico, UK and Europe from April onwards.

