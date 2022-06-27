Bar World 100 in association with Perrier names the industry's most influential

Monica Berg has been named the most influential person in the global bar industry in Drinks International’s Bar World 100 2022 in association with Perrier .

It is the third year running that Berg – the co-owner of Tayer + Elementary in London - has been voted by the magazine’s international panel of judges as the industry's most influential, with Remy Savage of London’s A Bar with Shapes for a Name up six places to second.

Rising 26 places into third position is Indie Bartender Danil Nevsky, based in Barcelona, while historian David Wondrich took fourth with a 23-spot jump and Shingo Gokan of SG Group in Tokyo completes the top five.

Bar World 100 in association with Perrier is voted for by more than 100 worldwide industry commentators – drinks media, consultants, bar operators, brand representatives and event organisers – based in more than 60 cities around the world.

Europe (43%) is home to the most members in the list, with North America having the second largest share - 24% - and 22% hailing from Asia. South America contributed 5% of the list, while Australasia and Africa & the Middle East both have 3%.

More than 40 cities are represented in the list this year, with the bar scene bearing the most influence being London (18%), ahead of New York and Singapore (both 8%).

In terms of occupation, bar operators and bartenders dominate the list, making up 67 of the 100, while drinks media (12%) and brand representatives (9%) also have significant shares. Five percent are bar consultants, while educators, event organisers and PRs make up the remainder.

The list sees 28 changes to last year, of which only 13 are new to Bar World 100 in association with Perrier, across its four editions.

Hamish Smith, editor of Bar World 100 in association with Perrier, said: "This year’s list sees an evolution from the last two editions. In 2020 and 2021 we heard of great deeds; initiatives and projects to steer bar teams and communities through the Covid emergency. Now, with most countries’ hospitality industries on a more stable footing, the stories of members of Bar World 100 point to how the industry’s attention has turned to growth.

“Business, but business done the right way – with sustainability, diversity and staff welfare as central tenets. As lockdowns and bar restrictions fade from memories and are archived into history, we are in good hands.”

To view the digital magazine click here.