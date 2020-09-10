Berg tops 2020 Bar World 100

Monica Berg of Tayer + Elementary has topped the list of Drinks International’s 2020 Bar World 100 with partner Alex Kratena coming second.

Last year's number one, Ryan Chetiyawardana, completes the top three while almost a third of the names in the list are new entries from the previous edition.

This is the second instalment of the list, which represents the ultimate guide to the leaders of the bar industry, chosen by a voting panel of more than 100 worldwide commentators.

Hamish Smith, editor of Bar World 100 said: “In challenging times new leaders emerge, inspiring those around them. Bar World 100 is a snapshot of the bar industry in 2020 – the key figures, their contributions and achievements in the past year.

“The result of a poll that took place at the height of the pandemic and during pervasive and powerful social movements, the list doesn’t disregard the problems facing the bar industry or the gloom of its new reality – it reflects those who have somehow managed to shine through it.

“The winner, this year, Monica Berg, won’t surprise many. She seems to stand for the things that are most valued among her peers – she has ethical capital. Together with her partner at Tayer + Elementary, Alex Kratena (No.2), Berg is not afraid to take the uncharted route to find new ways of working that have benefits beyond her own interests.

“These selfless qualities, allied to social justice and sustainability concerns, are key themes that run through the Bar World 100 list, but perhaps most striking this year is that so many of the 100 have risen to the difficulties of the pandemic.

“This, the single most challenging event to impact global hospitality in a century, has spawned new leaders – the fighters, the creatives, those who refuse to let their community give in.”