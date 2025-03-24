Nordic Whisky Distilleries unite to launch official collaboration

24 March, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Nordic distilleries have announced the official launch of a collaboration to strengthen and promote the region’s whisky category on the global stage.

The decision was made at a gathering of 18 key distilleries from across all the Nordic countries, held in Copenhagen on 18-19 March, marking the first time the industry has collaborated in this way.

Anssi Pyysing, head of the elected working group, said: “It has taken us a while to get to this point where we are ready for such a collaboration, but now we’re here. We’re neighbours who share both history and values, and by coming together, we will work to establish Nordic whisky as a category that stands proudly among the other recognised whisky regions.” 

As an organisation, Nordic Whisky Collaboration will work to elevate the identity and recognition of Nordic whisky internationally, and provide a platform for distilleries to collaborate, exchange insights, and promote the qualities of Nordic whisky. 

The Nordic whisky industry currently includes approximately 70 distilleries with an estimated production capacity of five million litres of whisky per year.

The organisation’s next steps include formalising its structure and setting strategic initiatives for the coming year. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: category, whisky, launch, distilleries, collaboration, nordic, official, point, we’re, neighbours, nordic whisky, way anssi, anssi pyysing, elected working, pyysing head, recognised whisky regions, establish nordic whisky, elected working group, way anssi pyysing, anssi pyysing head




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter