Little Red Door takes strike action

The team at Little Red Door in Paris have announced strike action due to an ongoing legal dispute between co-owner Timothée Prangé and the bar’s majority shareholders.

Within the past two months an administrator has been appointed to review the bar’s financial situation and the strike action is to begin immediately in support of Prangé.

In a statement provided by the Little Red Door team to Drinks International, the objectives of the strike action are to obtain “regular, collective and transparent information to employees on the future of the company and their jobs” as well as a “collective and significant pay rise”. The statement also called for the organisation of elections of staff representatives.

Two senior members of the bar team have been summoned to pre-dismissal interviews.

Little Red Door is currently ranked number six in The World’s 50 Best Bars and has featured in all of the eight previous editions of the ranking.

Drinks International will continue to report on the story as events develop.