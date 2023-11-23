little red door strike

Little Red Door takes strike action

23 November, 2023
By Shay Waterworth

The team at Little Red Door in Paris have announced strike action due to an ongoing legal dispute between co-owner Timothée Prangé and the bar’s majority shareholders.

Within the past two months an administrator has been appointed to review the bar’s financial situation and the strike action is to begin immediately in support of Prangé.

In a statement provided by the Little Red Door team to Drinks International, the objectives of the strike action are to obtain “regular, collective and transparent information to employees on the future of the company and their jobs” as well as a “collective and significant pay rise”. The statement also called for the organisation of elections of staff representatives.

Two senior members of the bar team have been summoned to pre-dismissal interviews.

Little Red Door is currently ranked number six in The World’s 50 Best Bars and has featured in all of the eight previous editions of the ranking.

Drinks International will continue to report on the story as events develop.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: international, drinks, drinks international, red, little, statement, action, team, Little Red Door, little red, red door, door, strike, prangé, strike action, barney o’kane, representatives barney o’kane, obtain “regular collective, significant pay rise”, staff representatives barney




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter