Drinks International Travel Retail Awards to return on Tuesday 4 October

Following a one-year hiatus, the Drinks International Travel Retail Awards will be returning for its 16 th year to celebrate innovation and excellence in the world of drinks travel retail.

The results will be announced live this year on the Drinks International social media channels at 19:00 (Central European Time) on Tuesday 4 October.

The awards are split into two categories, supplier awards and operator awards. With operators awarded through an industry vote and supplier awards decided by an esteemed panel of travel retail experts.

Supplier awards are as follows:

Luxury Drinks Launch of the Year

Travel Retail Exclusive of the Year

Drinks Launch of the Year

Drinks Innovation of the Year

New Design of a Drinks Brand

Redesign / Re-Launch of an Established Drinks Brand or Range

New Design Extension of an Established Drinks Brand

Presentation Box Packaging of the Year

Marketing Activation of the Year

Whereas the operator awards are:

Airport Drinks Retailer of the Year

Ferry/Cruise Retailer of the Year

Marketing Activation by a Travel Retail Operator

The Drinks International Travel Retail Awards are the only dedicated drinks awards for this unique retail sector.

For more information about the Drinks International Travel Retail Awards 2022, follow this link.