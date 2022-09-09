Drinks International Travel Retail Awards to return on Tuesday 4 October

The results will be announced live this year on the Drinks International social media channels at 19:00 (Central European Time) on Tuesday 4 October.
The awards are split into two categories, supplier awards and operator awards. With operators awarded through an industry vote and supplier awards decided by an esteemed panel of travel retail experts.
Supplier awards are as follows:
- Luxury Drinks Launch of the Year
- Travel Retail Exclusive of the Year
- Drinks Launch of the Year
- Drinks Innovation of the Year
- New Design of a Drinks Brand
- Redesign / Re-Launch of an Established Drinks Brand or Range
- New Design Extension of an Established Drinks Brand
- Presentation Box Packaging of the Year
- Marketing Activation of the Year
Whereas the operator awards are:
- Airport Drinks Retailer of the Year
- Ferry/Cruise Retailer of the Year
- Marketing Activation by a Travel Retail Operator
The Drinks International Travel Retail Awards are the only dedicated drinks awards for this unique retail sector.
For more information about the Drinks International Travel Retail Awards 2022, follow this link.