Diageo has recovered the distribution of all its brands in France which are currently distributed by the joint venture Moët Hennessy Diageo France.

From 1 January 2025 the distribution of Johnnie Walker, J&B and Gordon’s will be conduscted by a new company called Diageo France as the firm executes its plan to bring all French distribution in-house.

Diageo’s partnership with Moët Hennessy’s group outside of France is not impacted by this announcement and Diageo plc’s 34% shareholding in Moët Hennessy is also unchanged.