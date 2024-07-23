Maison Ferrand completes acquisition of Identity Drinks

Maison Ferrand has announced that it has acquired UK-based distributor Identity Drinks marking the launch of Maison Ferrand UK.

The completion of the deal ends a process that began in 2017 when Maison Ferrand acquired a 60% stake in Identity Drinks.

“Acquiring Identity Drinks is a significant step for Maison Ferrand,” said Matthieu Gouze, the newly appointed managing director of Maison Ferrand UK.

“Our priority is to invest in our brand's growth, our distribution brand portfolio, and our people. This development reinforces our commitment to the UK market and allows us to expand our portfolio while maintaining our tradition of creativity and quality, staying close to the people who have supported us in this market for the past 15 years.”

The establishment of Maison Ferrand UK marks the third export market expansion for the French company following the establishment of operations in Germany in 2000 and the US in 2022.

“As a family business, the full acquisition of Identity Drinks and the creation of Maison Ferrand UK is a joyful moment for us,” said Alexandre Gabriel, founder and master blender at Maison Ferrand.

“It represents our commitment to staying true to our values of creativity and community. With our dedicated team, we aim to continue creating premium spirits that reflect who we are and bring pleasure to those who drink them. We are excited to deepen our connection with the UK market.”