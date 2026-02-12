Heineken plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs

Heineken will cut up to 6,000 jobs over the next two years, amounting to nearly 7% of its global workforce.

The Dutch beer giant said in its 2025 full year results that the move will assist in “accelerating productivity at scale to unlock significant savings, reducing 5,000 to 6,000 roles”.

The results showed that while total volume declined 1.2%, Heineken volume grew 2.7% and global brands volume grew 1.9%, despite “subdued market conditions”.

The results also showed net revenue growth of 1.6%, and “gross savings in excess of €500 million, with an increased flow-through to profit”.

“In 2025, we delivered a resilient and well-balanced performance. We gained share, drove cost and cash productivity, and increased investment behind our brands. Combined with agility and our advantaged footprint, this helped us navigate volatility and deliver within our guidance range. We reinforced our footprint through the acquisition of FIFCO in Central America, our largest acquisition in more than a decade, positioning us even more strongly for growth in the future,” said chief executive Dolf van den Brink, who announced his resignation in January.

“Our first priority is to accelerate growth, funded by stepped up productivity and operating model changes that will involve a significant cost intervention over the next two years. This will unlock stronger people productivity and enable greater speed and efficiency. At the same time, we remain prudent in our near-term expectations for beer market conditions,” van den Brink added.

As part of its EverGreen 2030 strategy, Heineken is planning on “increasing investment in growth focused on global brands, faster innovation and sharper execution”.

The company is “anticipating FY2026 operating profit to grow in the range of 2% to 6%”.