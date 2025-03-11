James Taylor

James Taylor named new BrewDog CEO

11 March, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

BrewDog has appointed James Taylor as CEO and Lauren Carrol as COO, effective immediately.

Taylor has replaced James Arrow, who after taking over as CEO in 2024, stepped down for personal reasons.

“James has been an instrumental leader at BrewDog, steering the financial strategy and laying a strong foundation for profitable growth,” said Allan Leighton, chairman of BrewDog. “His deep understanding of our business, coupled with his proven track record in operational excellence, makes him the ideal choice to guide BrewDog into its next chapter.

“I would also like to congratulate Lauren for her promotion, testament to her fantastic work and proven track record during her time at BrewDog.”

