Buffalo Trace Distillery partially reopens after flood damage

A week after flood waters reached their peak at Buffalo Trace Distillery, signs of normalcy have now returned.

Supported by cleanup and restoration efforts by hundreds of professionals, the removal of flood water debris and damage is more than 75% complete with power restored to key areas of the site.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our contractors and dedicated teams, we’ve made tremendous progress in the Distillery’s flood recovery plan. While there's still work to be done, the resilience and determination demonstrated this past week is truly inspiring,” said Jake Wenz, Sazerac and Buffalo Trace Distillery chief executive and president.

Bottling inside Blanton’s Bottling Hall and the main bottling hall operations have resumed, as the interiors of buildings have been emptied of water and restoration efforts have begun.

“Each day significant progress is made allowing the Distillery to return to normal operations and I am optimistic that, with this same spirit, we’ll be operating normally soon,” Wenz added.

As of this Monday, 14 April, the distillery reopened to visitors with a limited retail experience. The modified visitor offering includes a small pop-up shopping experience inside the Freehouse building with opportunities to purchase select bottles and complimentary tastings in an outdoor canopy neighboring the building, available to those with previously held tour reservations.