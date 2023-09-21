Buffalo Trace Distillery announces London location

Buffalo Trace Distillery, distiller of brands including Buffalo Trace Bourbon and Sazerac Rye, has announced the forthcoming opening of Buffalo Trace Distillery London, an American whiskey experience in Covent Garden.

Opening in late 2023, Buffalo Trace Distillery London will invite spirits enthusiasts to taste what American whiskey has to offer, featuring an immersive experience showcasing Kentucky, the homeplace of Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Jake Wenz, CEO and president at Buffalo Trace Distillery, said: “Buffalo Trace Distillery London is the first home for our American whiskeys outside of Kentucky and we are honoured to put down roots in the UK. Many spirits consumers are more familiar with bourbon’s global whiskey counterparts, and Buffalo Trace Distillery London aims to offer a space to learn more about – and hopefully, fall in love with – our bourbon whiskey.”

Guests visiting Buffalo Trace Distillery London can select from one of two tasting experiences. The first, ‘Taste of the Trace’, will feature a guided tasting of three expressions from the distillery’s core product lineup and the option of a Buffalo and ginger ale cocktail sample.

The second tasting experience, ‘Tradition & Change: Crafting the Most Awarded American Whiskey’, will feature a selection of the distillery’s premium expression lineup, including White Dog Mash #1, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10-Year-Old, E.H. Taylor Small Batch, and a small pour of a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned.

Tastings will range in price depending on selection, up to £29.99, with reservations required to secure a tasting appointment opening in the coming weeks.

