New home for Whitley Neill Gin

Halewood Artisanal Spirits is moving the production of Whitley Neill gin to its City of London distillery, in a move that brings together the craft and provenance of the prestigious multi award winning gin distillery with the popularity of the Whitley Neill gin brand.
The production process will continue to incorporate Whitley Neill London Dry Gin’s nine distinctive botanicals including Baobab and Cape Gooseberries, with distillation taking place in smaller, hand-crafted batches to boost the brand’s artisanal credentials.
Johnny Neill, creator of Whitley Neill Gin comments; “Since launching Whitley Neill in 2005, it’s been amazing to see the brand grow at such a rapid pace. We’re always challenging ourselves to make the very best gin and moving production to Halewood’s top gin distillery, the City of London distillery, is a massive next step for us, and the start of an exciting new chapter in the brand’s history. Not only will the move enable the continued development of our premium, hand crafted gin offer, but will also reinforce Whitley Neill’s position as a true London Dry Gin in all respects, and distilled at the only distillery within the Square Mile in London, which is of course an excellent accolade to have”.
About Whitley Neill
Whitley Neill is the UK’s number one premium gin. Launched in 2005 by Johnny Neill, the Original Handcrafted London Dry Ginn is steeped with botanicals prior to being distilled. During the production process, only the purest water is used and each of the nine botanicals are carefully selected to ensure that they are of the highest quality.
Since 2006, Whitley Neill Gin has received 15 well-renowned industry accolades, including gold medal awards from the IWSC, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and International Spirits Challenge.
In addition, Whitley Neill gin launched its biggest ever advertising campaign in the run up to last Christmas with a £2 million spend in December.
The Whitley Neill range of flavoured gins showcases the Neill family’s legacy of experimenting with exceptional flavours, sourced from all over the world to create the most distinctive and intriguing spirits.
About The City of London Distillery
The City of London Distillery opened on 20th December 2012 in Bride Lane, in the City of London itself. It was the first gin distillery to open in the City of London for almost 200 years, following the collapse of the gin craze in the 18th century. It remains the only working gin distillery in the City of London itself.
Since 2014, the distillery has become one of the most awarded gin distilleries, having received over 80 awards, both for its range of quality artisanal gins, and for the distillery itself. These awards include 4 Double Golds and 5 Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Awards and 6 Golds at the IWSC Awards.
The goal of The City of London Distillery has always been to bring back and maintain the heritage and history of London’s gin production while looking to new contemporary ideas, therefore introducing the production of such a vibrant brand like Whitley Neill gin is an exciting next step.
