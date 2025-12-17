Desmond Payne retires as Beefeater master distiller emeritus

Payne has spent 30 years at the helm of Beefeater, having stepped into the master distiller emeritus role three years ago, as Adam Cocker took on the role of head distiller.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be the guardian of Beefeater Gin and see the brand thrive over these last three decades. But all good things must come to an end, and it is time for me to retire and pass the baton onto the next generation. This has been more than a job to me; it has been a chance for me to follow my passion while honouring the traditions and craftsmanship of those that have come before. I know Adam and the rest of the distilling team will continue to champion Beefeater, creating only the highest quality liquids deserving of the Beefeater name,” said Payne.

Payne’s retirement comes with a list of achievements throughout his tenure, such as being awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II, being inducted into The Gin Guild Hall of Fame in 2020, and gaining its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Murielle Dessenis, global vice president of marketing gins for Beefeater, said: “Desmond has been a revered and trusted custodian of the Beefeater brand, and his lifetime of service will be felt for many years to come. We know the brand is in excellent hands with Adam, an exceptional distiller who will continue to drive the brand forward.”